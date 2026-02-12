UN calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ participation of women in Bangladesh elections

Dhaka: As Bangladesh prepares for the 13th National Parliamentary Election on February 12, the United Nations underscored that safe, inclusive, and meaningful participation in public life is a fundamental right.

This includes the rights of all women and girls, including women with disabilities, women from minority communities, gender diverse people, and others who may face heightened barriers, discrimination or gender-based violence, the UN said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ahead of the election, the United Nations noted concerns raised by women's groups and civil society organisations on violence and harassment of women candidates and voters, including digital violence.

Women in public life, including political leaders, activists, journalists, and human rights defenders, are reporting increased incidents of cyberbullying, deepfakes, coordinated harassment, and image-based abuse, including AI-altered and sexualized content, it added. (ANI)

