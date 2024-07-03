UN chief Antonio Guterres discusses reform, cooperation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Tashkent: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss support for reforms in the country and the UN, said the presidential press service.

"The current visit, which is Antonio Guterres' second visit to the republic, testifies to the UN's full support for the ongoing irreversible reforms within the framework of the 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy," said the statement.

During their talks on Monday, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including promoting global and regional security, stability, and sustainable development, reports Xinhua news agency.

They also focused on expanding multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN and reviewed the progress of joint projects aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, both leaders exchanged views on current national and regional situations. The president expressed support for the secretary-general's initiatives on promoting international security and stability, reforming the UN and its principal organs, and organising the Summit of the Future in New York later this year.

According to the UN press service, Guterres is currently on a tour of Central Asian countries from June 29 to July 7. As part of the tour, he will attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana on Thursday.

Guterres last visited Central Asia in 2017. (IANS)

