ANTALYA: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry must tackle its growing energy consumption and carbon emissions, invest in renewable power and ensure the benefits of the technology reach developing countries, the United Nations' climate chief said on Monday. Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UN climate change agency, warned that surging electricity demand from data centres was putting pressure on power systems, raising costs for households and businesses and threatening global climate goals.

“AI and other frontier technologies are a double-edged sword,” Stiell said at a high-level Green Digital Action Roundtable on AI at UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) that entered its final week in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city.

“The task ahead is to blunt their dangerous edges, sharpen their catalytic ones, and put these technologies responsibly to work.” He said the benefits of artificial intelligence must outweigh its growing environmental and economic costs, and must be shared by all countries. Stiell criticised companies turning to fossil fuels to meet rising electricity demand, including developers building gas-fired power plants at their own sites to bypass constraints on electricity grids.

“Taking fossil fuels off the grid does not take their emissions out of the atmosphere,” he said, warning that unchecked global warming would threaten the economies on which technology companies depend. He also raised concerns about the social consequences of AI, saying the spread of disinformation, the undermining of science, social divisions and the concentration of wealth could erode public trust in the industry. Communities were already resisting data centre developments over concerns about water supplies, electricity bills and environmental impacts, he said.

“AI companies’ licence to operate is already on thin ice,” Stiell said, warning that political shifts could bring tougher regulation. He urged chief executives and corporate boards to align their business and investment strategies with internationally agreed climate goals, including those set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Companies should establish credible climate targets, improve energy efficiency, disclose their energy and water consumption and give affected communities a meaningful voice in decisions, he said. (IANS)