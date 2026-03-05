UN Special Rapporteur voices alarm over deadly Afghan-Pak border escalation

Kabul: Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, on Wednesday echoed concerns raised by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) over the intensifying clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border that have resulted in heavy civilian casualties and displacement.

He called on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and adhere to International Human Rights Law (IHRL) and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), stressing that dialogue remains the only sustainable solution.

"Echoing UNAMA's deep concerns about escalating hostilities along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border that have caused significant civilian casualties and displacement. Parties must exercise maximum restraint and fully respect IHRL and IHL. Dialogue is the only sustainable path," Bennett posted on X.

Meanwhile, the UNAMA reiterated its call for a halt in cross-border clashes, documenting at least 146 civilian casualties in Afghanistan--42 people killed, and 104 injured, including women and children-- between February 26 and March 2.

"The civilian casualties include those caused by indirect fire in cross-border clashes, which impacted residential areas in Paktya, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost provinces in Afghanistan, as well as those caused by airstrikes in Paktika and Nangarhar provinces," it stated. (IANS)

Also Read: UN Special Rapporteur alleges use of torture against Jimmy Lai, demands probe by China