UNESCO provides emergency aid to protect Vietnam's cultural heritage

Paris: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has announced an emergency assistance package worth approximately USD 740,000 to support efforts to protect cultural heritage and sustain education in areas of Vietnam heavily affected by a series of severe storms in November 2025.

“Typhoons Wipha, Bualoi and Matmo left a devastating trail: hundreds of people killed or injured, hundreds of thousands of homes damaged, and nearly 10,000 schools affected nationwide. In response, UNESCO is deploying targeted assistance to help national and local partners stabilise cultural heritage assets and restore learning continuity for children and youth,” UNESCO said in its statement.

In the field of culture, UNESCO, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities, is conducting technical assessments and implementing emergency protection measures at World Heritage Sites in Hue and Hoi An, as well as at other cultural sites affected by storms and flooding.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), these activities are supported by the Heritage Emergency Fund and the World Heritage Fund and are guided by an integrated, risk-informed approach aimed at strengthening preparedness and safeguarding both tangible and intangible heritage. (ANI/WAM)

