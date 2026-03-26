United Nations experts seek prompt probe into Pak’s airstrike on Kabul rehab facility

Kabul: Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, on Wednesday stated that UN experts have called for prompt, independent and transparent investigations into the Pakistani airstrikes on the Kabul rehabilitation centre.

On March 16, Pakistan launched airstrikes on Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul that killed hundreds of civilians and injured several others.

Bennett added that the call also seeks a permanent ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adherence to international law, safeguarding civilians and ensuring accountability.

“Our statement not only calls on Afghanistan &\ Pakistan to agree to a permanent ceasefire, it also calls for respect for international law, protection of civilians and accountability, starting with prompt, independent and transparent investigations of Omid Rehab Facility in Kabul,” Bennett posted on X.

UN experts on Tuesday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to declare a fresh ceasefire and work towards a peace agreement following the eruption of renewed fighting in late February and the collapse of an October 2025 ceasefire.

“We urge Pakistan and the de facto Afghan authorities to commit to a permanent ceasefire, resolve the root causes of conflict, and ensure accountability for violations of international law,” the experts said. (IANS)

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