United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges G20 nations to take lead on global challenges

Brasilia: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the G20 nations to take lead in addressing global challenges, including achieving peace in war-ridden regions such as Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan.

He emphasised that peace requires actions grounded in the values of the UN Charter, the rule of law, and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

‘‘We must step up for peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan. Everywhere, peace requires actions grounded in the values of the UN Charter, the rule of law, and the principles of sovereignty, political independence and the territorial integrity of States,” Guterres said.

On finance, the Secretary-General further highlighted the situation of vulnerable countries which “face tremendous headwinds and obstacles that are not of their making.”

Guterres further spoke about the ‘Pact for the Future’ and said that it calls for ambitious reforms to make the system more representative of today’s global economy and the needs of developing and vulnerable nations.

”This includes expanding the voice and representation of developing countries in international financial institutions. The global community is looking to the G20 to deliver on these agreements,” he said.

On climate, the Secretary-General voiced concern over the state of negotiations at COP29, noting that countries must agree to an ambitious climate finance goal that meets the scale of the challenge faced by developing countries. (ANI)

