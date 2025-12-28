United States: 5 injured in Northwest DC shooting, investigations underway

Washington DC: A shooting took place in Northwest DC on Friday night (local time), which left five people injured. The DC Police Department said investigations are underway and a lookout is in effect for multiple suspects.

In a series of posts on X, the DC Police Department said that the shooting investigation is underway at 5th and N Street, with a lookout for suspects who fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan.

While all five injured males are conscious and breathing, the police said that the incident remains under investigation.

"Alert: Shooting investigation in the area of 5th and N Street, NW. Preliminarily, four adult male victims have been located conscious and breathing. Look out for multiple suspects who fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan."

"FINAL UPDATE: Five adult males were injured in this incident. All five were taken to area hospitals, conscious and breathing. The incident remains under investigation."

Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

