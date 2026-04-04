United States Army generals removed; Pam Bondi exits as Attorney General

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth forced out two army generals in a major rejig after vowing for regime change in the Iran war, the Wall Street Journal reported. Trump also announced the departure of Pam Bondi from her role as Attorney General.

General David Hodne, who became the head of the service’s Training and Transformation Command in October, and Major General William Green Jr., Chief of Army Chaplains, were removed after General Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The removal comes late in a series of clashes between the Pentagon chief and the service’s senior leadership. George has been asked to retire immediately, even though he was expected to hold the office for more than another year, until the fall of 2027, and complete what is typically a four-year assignment as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a post on X, “General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement.”

With George being out, Hegseth has remade nearly the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff, a panel of senior military officers at the Pentagon that advises both the president and the secretary, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Hodne was selected to lead an organisation, Training and Transformation Command, that George had prioritised, while Hegseth has sought to upend how military chaplains minister to and support service members.(ANI)

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