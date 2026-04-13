United States begged Pakistan to mediate: Isfahan University’s Mohsen Farkhani

Isfahan: In the wake of recent diplomatic friction, an academic expert has suggested that the current stalemate in dialogue with Washington was an anticipated outcome for Tehran. Mohsen Farkhani, an Assistant Professor at Isfahan University, noted that the Iranian leadership remained sceptical of American intentions throughout the mediation process.

Responding to the recent statement issued by US Vice President JD Vance regarding the stalling of talks, Farkhani argued that the lack of an agreement does not necessarily represent a setback for the Islamic Republic. “This is not bad news for Iran. We expected it. That’s why I’m saying that we have entered these negotiations with deep distrust,” he observed.

The academic further contended that the failure to reach a consensus would ultimately prove more detrimental to Washington’s strategic interests than Tehran’s. He suggested that the US has been unable to secure its primary objectives despite the high-stakes nature of the engagement.

This is bad news for the US because they are going to lose more. They couldn’t achieve any of their targets in Iran,” Farkhani stated. He further claimed that the American administration’s reliance on third-party intervention was a sign of its own diplomatic urgency, adding, “That’s why they begged Pakistan to mediate these negotiations.”

According to Farkhani, the conduct of the American delegation during the sessions in Islamabad has led to a perception in Tehran that Washington is not genuinely committed to a peaceful resolution.

”Therefore, the Iranian team has realised that Trump’s team are not really serious with these negotiations,” he said, highlighting the significant trust deficit that continues to hamper diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Following a marathon 21-hour session of negotiations in Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance has departed for the United States as the diplomatic impasse persists. The Vice President left shortly after addressing reporters in the early hours of Sunday, marking a significant setback for peace efforts in this opening round of talks.

The high-level American delegation was seen off at the airport by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief General Asim Munir. The departure followed Vance’s confirmation that no formal agreement had been reached, despite the exhaustive duration of the discussions.

Contradicting the perspective offered by Iranian academics, Vance asserted that the lack of a breakthrough would be more damaging to Tehran than to Washington. (ANI)

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