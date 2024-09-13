United States decries North Korea missile launches, stresses 'ironclad' security commitment to South Korea

Washington: The US on Thursday condemned North Korea’s launch of ballistic missiles, reaffirming its “ironclad” security commitment to South Korea.

Pyongyang launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday in a resumption of its missile provocations following a hiatus of more than 70 days, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“The United States condemns the DPRK’s September 11 ballistic missile launch,” a State Department spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency. DPRK is the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“These launches, like all the DPRK’s other ballistic missile launches in recent years, violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions. They pose a threat to regional and international peace and security, and undermine the global nonproliferation regime,” the official added. The spokesperson reiterated Washington’s defence commitment to regional allies.

“We continue to consult closely with our allies and partners about how best to deter DPRK aggression and coordinate international responses to the DPRK’s violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” the official said. “Our commitment to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan is ironclad.”

The Republic of Korea is South Korea’s official name.

The North’s latest missile launches came after the recalcitrant regime warned last week that Seoul and Washington would have to pay a “dear price” for their recent major military exercise. Pyongyang has decried the allies’ drills as rehearsals for an invasion. (IANS)

