United States Democrats warn Ebola threat amid Health and Human Services (HHS) cuts

Washington: A group of Democratic senators has warned that the United States is ill-prepared to respond to major public health threats, citing a worsening Ebola epidemic, leadership vacancies across federal health agencies and deep staffing cuts under the Trump administration.

In a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., led by Senators Patty Murray and Tim Kaine, lawmakers said the administration’s actions had weakened America’s ability to detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

The senators argued that the situation is particularly concerning as the United States prepares to host visitors from around the world during the FIFA World Cup.

“As our country prepares to welcome international travelers from around the globe at the World Cup, it is imperative that we have clear, comprehensive plans and communications to manage public health risks. We urge you to act swiftly to fill all necessary vacant public health positions; create a concrete, transparent, and compassionate plan for treating exposed Americans; and increase communication to the public,” they wrote. (IANS)

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