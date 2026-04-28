United States forces turn back 38 ships from Iranian ports amid blockade

FLORIDA: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that American forces are maintaining a strict maritime restrictive operation in the region, continuing to enforce a blockade against Iranian ports.

According to official statements, these forces are actively preventing ships from entering or exiting Iranian waters as part of a sustained effort to monitor and control movement into strategic coastal hubs.

The enforcement comes as the military closely monitors maritime traffic to ensure compliance with the ongoing restrictions. Highlighting the scale of the operation, a post on X confirmed that "American forces have directed 38 ships to turn around or return to port." (ANI)

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