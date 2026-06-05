United States House passes war powers resolution rebuking Trump’s ‘illegal’ action in Iran

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan War Powers Resolution aimed at ending American military involvement in Iran, marking a political setback for President Donald Trump amid growing criticism of a conflict that has entered its fourth month.

The resolution, introduced by House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks and supported by senior Democrats including Adam Smith and Jim Himes, was approved by a narrow 215-208 vote. Supporters described the measure as a significant step toward reasserting congressional authority over war powers and ending what they called an unnecessary and costly conflict.

Meeks called the vote a "significant bipartisan rebuke" of Trump's handling of the war, arguing that the administration has failed to achieve its stated objectives regarding Iran. According to him, the conflict has pushed a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear programme further out of reach while increasing economic burdens on Americans.

Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, also criticised the administration, saying the war had not succeeded in ending Iran's nuclear ambitions, securing its highly enriched uranium, or achieving regime change. Instead, he argued, Iran had gained greater leverage in the region and continued to destabilise the Middle East.

Critics of the war highlighted its economic impact, claiming Americans are facing higher fuel costs and bearing the financial burden of military operations. Meeks said the conflict has demonstrated Iran's influence over the Strait of Hormuz while costing billions of dollars each week.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, who was unable to vote due to a family health emergency in India, said she would have supported the resolution. She argued that only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war and described the conflict as a "war of choice" with severe consequences for both Americans and civilians in the region.

Supporters of the resolution said the vote reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the conflict and increasing concern over presidential war-making powers. Meeks noted that some Republicans had joined the effort, suggesting that lawmakers were responding to constituents opposed to another prolonged Middle East conflict.

The resolution now moves to the Senate, where supporters hope it will gain further backing as debate continues over US military involvement in Iran and congressional oversight of armed conflict. (IANS)

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