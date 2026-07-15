United States launches new round of strikes against Iran

WASHINGTON: The United States launched another round of strikes against Iran on Monday (US time), the US Central Command said in a statement.

“At 4:45 p.m. ET today, US Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” the command said.

The US was targeting Iranian military assets including coastal surveillance systems, drone and missile capabilities, CNN quoted a US official as saying.

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight, and we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump said at the White House earlier on Monday. (IANS)

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