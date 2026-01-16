United States launches phase two of Gaza peace plan, announces technocratic rule

WASHINGTON DC: The United States has moved Gaza into a new post-war political framework by approving a technocratic administration and launching phase two of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict, marking the first explicit US-backed effort to remove both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority from governance in the territory. Phase two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian body — the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) — and initiates a shift from ceasefire management to demilitarization, governance, and reconstruction, according to two Senior administration officials.

“Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction,” US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff said in a public statement. The officials mentioned the NCAG was carefully selected through consultations with regional mediators and Palestinian factions and is intended to function as a non-political, service-oriented administration focused on rebuilding Gaza and improving the daily lives of its residents. They described the move as the first time in years that Gaza would not be governed by either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. The decision to move into phase two was taken even as work continues on unresolved hostage issues, officials said. All living hostages have returned. The remains of 27 of the 28 deceased hostages have also been recovered. (IANS)

