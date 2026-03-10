United States lawmaker introduces bill to reverse Donald Trump’s H-1B visa rules

WASHINGTON: A Democratic lawmaker has introduced a legislation in the US House of Representatives seeking to nullify President Donald Trump's proclamation that imposed strict wage requirements and steep fees on employers hiring H-1B visa workers.

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman announced the measure, titled the Welcoming International Success Act, aimed at reversing the September 2025 proclamation that mandated rigid wage levels and imposed a $100,000 fee on employers sponsoring H-1B workers . "Trump's shortsighted proclamation has created significant barriers for US employers, universities, hospitals, and research institutions that rely on highly-skilled professionals," Watson Coleman said.

"The H-1B program does not replace the domestic workforce; it serves as a bridge between US talent and global talent that fuels US economic growth," she added.

The H-1B visa programme allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialized fields where there are shortages of skilled workers. These include industries such as technology, engineering, healthcare, and education.

Supporters of the new bill argue that tightening the programme through higher wage thresholds and costly employer fees has made it harder for institutions to recruit talent needed to sustain innovation and critical services. (IANS)

