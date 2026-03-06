United States may escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz: White House

WEDNESDAY: The United States may deploy naval escorts for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, the White House have said, as the conflict with Iran raises concerns about global energy supplies and shipping security in one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.

Speaking at a White House briefing on Wednesday (local time), Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration was closely monitoring oil markets and maritime traffic as Operation Epic Fury continues against Iran.

She said President Donald Trump had already taken steps to stabilize energy markets and protect shipping in the Gulf region.

"Yesterday, President Trump announced the US Development Finance Corporation will provide political risk insurance at a very reasonable price for crude carriers and cargo ships operating in and around the Gulf," Leavitt told reporters.

She added that the United States Navy could also intervene directly if shipping security deteriorates.

"As you pointed out, the president said if necessary and when appropriate, the US Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz," she said.

The move is aimed at preventing disruptions to global oil flows as the conflict with Iran intensifies. Leavitt noted that the waterway plays a central role in global energy markets.

"The Strait of Hormuz… controls 20 percent of the world's global oil supply," she said.

The White House said the administration was working with its economic and energy teams to minimize the economic impact of the conflict. (IANS)

