United States President Donald Trump claims ‘border closed,’ inflation defeated

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that inflation in the United States had been "defeated" and claimed that the country's southern border was now "totally closed," as he outlined tariffs, tax cuts and trade measures that he said would help Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections.

Addressing supporters at a political rally in Iowa, Trump said his administration had delivered what he described as "the most dramatic one-year turnaround of any country in history." He argued that the US economy had rebounded sharply under his leadership after inheriting what he called a troubled situation.

"Just after one year of President Trump, our economy is booming, incomes are rising, investment is soaring," he said, adding that the United States was now "respected all over the world."

Trump repeatedly credited tariffs for renewed industrial growth and rising investment, claiming manufacturing had expanded rapidly as a result of his trade policies. He said tariffs were attracting capital into the country at an unprecedented pace, asserting that the US had become "the number one country anywhere in history for investment coming into the country."

Referring to financial markets, Trump said the stock market had recorded 52 all-time highs since the election, adding that it generated about $9 trillion in value for savings, retirement accounts and 401(k)s. He contrasted this with the previous administration, claiming that President Joe Biden had attracted less than $1 trillion in new investment over four years, while his own administration had secured more than $18 trillion in commitments in a single year.

Trump also promoted what he called the "Great Big, Beautiful Bill," highlighting proposals such as eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits. Service-industry workers who joined him on stage said the measures would significantly benefit their livelihoods.

Trade and agriculture featured prominently in his speech. Trump claimed the US trade deficit had been reduced by 77 per cent and cited export commitments, including ethanol shipments to Japan and the UK, new access for US beef in Australia, large soybean purchases by China, and increased EU imports of American pork, dairy and soybean oil.

On immigration, Trump said the US border was "totally and completely closed" to illegal crossings, while also claiming record declines in crime, murders and drug overdose deaths during his administration. (IANS)

