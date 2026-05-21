United States President Donald Trump says Iran ‘wants to make deal so badly’

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Iran “wants to make a deal so badly” after recent American military strikes, while claiming Tehran’s military infrastructure had been largely destroyed and insisting the country would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at the annual White House Congressional Picnic, Trump mixed campaign-style political remarks with updates on the economy, foreign policy and his administration’s legislative agenda, repeatedly returning to the issue of Iran and regional tensions.

“We’re gonna end that war very quickly,” Trump said. “They wanna make a deal so badly. They’re tired of this.”

The President said the United States acted because “they have nuclear on their mind and we’re not gonna let them have a nuclear weapon.”

“We’ve done a hell of a job and we’re, I think we’re gonna be finished with that very quickly and they won’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “Hopefully we’re gonna get it done in a very nice manner.” Trump also claimed Iran’s military capability had been severely degraded.

“We wiped out their Navy. The Navy is gone. The Air Force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone,” he said. “All of their material that they use for warfare is gone.” “I don’t wanna say their leaders are gone because it’s not very nice, but that happens to be true,” he added. (IANS)

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