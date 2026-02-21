United States promotes AI sovereignty and exports at India AI Impact Summit

Washington: The United States used the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to unveil an expansive strategy to deepen global partnerships in artificial intelligence, focusing on sovereignty, faster adoption, and expanding exports of American AI technologies.

The U.S. delegation was led by Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He was joined by Jacob Helberg, William Kimmitt, and Sergio Gor. The summit brought together global leaders, ministers, and business executives to examine AI's expanding role in national development.

In his address, Kratsios highlighted America's leadership in AI innovation and emphasized what he called "real AI sovereignty" - the ability of nations to use best-in-class technology while retaining control over their data and strategic direction. He argued that countries need not pursue complete technological self-sufficiency. Instead, he encouraged strategic autonomy combined with rapid deployment of advanced AI systems through collaboration with the United States.

Kratsios also criticized centralized international regulatory approaches, warning that excessive bureaucracy could hinder AI-driven progress. He stressed that national sovereignty, rather than global governance structures, should guide AI adoption.

A key concern raised was the widening AI capability gap between developed and developing nations. Kratsios noted that many emerging economies risk falling behind at a critical technological inflection point. He urged governments to accelerate AI integration across healthcare, education, energy, agriculture, and public services to unlock tangible economic and social gains.

The summit also featured new initiatives under the American AI Exports Program. The Commerce Department announced a National Champions Initiative to integrate leading AI firms from partner nations into tailored American AI export frameworks to strengthen domestic capacity.

Additionally, the Peace Corps will launch the US Tech Corps to deploy volunteer technical experts abroad to support last-mile AI implementation in public services.

The Treasury Department plans to establish a new fund at the World Bank to help countries overcome financing barriers to AI adoption. This effort will complement support from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the State Department, and the Small Business Administration.

Finally, the National Institute of Standards and Technology announced its AI Agent Standards Initiative to promote secure, interoperable standards for next-generation AI systems, aiming to strengthen global trust in advanced technologies. (ANI)

