United States to deepen economic & security ties with Japan after Takaichi's victory

Tokyo: In the wake of Japan's snap general election that delivered a decisive victory for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the United States has signalled plans to strengthen both economic and security cooperation with its key Asian ally. The announcement comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty and a renewed focus on reinforcing alliances in the Indo-Pacific region, reported The Japan Times.

According to reports, Washington intends to build on the momentum from Japan's recent polls by enhancing collaborative work on strategic and economic fronts. A US official noted that following the LDP's landslide win, discussions on expanding cooperative frameworks are expected to gain traction, particularly ahead of a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Takaichi in Washington on March 19.

The diplomatic push reflects broader strategic priorities shared by Tokyo and Washington. The LDP's strong electoral mandate, which gave Takaichi's coalition a commanding supermajority in the House of Representatives, has bolstered her leverage domestically and internationally. This outcome positions Japan to pursue deeper engagement on issues ranging from defence coordination to trade and investment, reported The Japan Times. (ANI)

Also Read: Leave Iran now: United States issues warning for its citizens