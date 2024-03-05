United States Vice President Kamala Harris calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Alabama: United States Vice President Kamala Harris has urged for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, which she stressed must last for at least the next six weeks. Terming the conditions in Gaza as “inhumane,” Harris said that people in the region were “starving.”

Harris, who was in Alabama’s Selma, to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, said, “The threat of Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table.”

The US Vice President noted that the ceasefire will allow the release of hostages and aid will enter Gaza. She stressed that Hamas needs to agree to that deal.

“This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in. This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is more secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self-determination,” Harris said.

“Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal. Let’s get a ceasefire. Let’s reunite the hostages with their families. And let’s provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza,” she added.

She stated that Hamas cannot control Gaza and added that the threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated.

She further said, “Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has vowed to repeat October 7th again and again until Israel is annihilated.” She said that Hamas has shown no regard for innocent life, including for the people of Gaza, who she stressed have suffered under its rule for almost 20 years.

Terming the situation in Gaza “devastating”, Harris said that they have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration.

She further said, “As I have said many times, too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And just a few days ago, we saw hungry, desperate people approach aid trucks, simply trying to secure food for their families after weeks of nearly no aid reaching Northern Gaza. And they were met with gunfire and chaos.” (ANI)

Also Read: US Vice President Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

Also Watch: