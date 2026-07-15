Unprepared Pakistan faces devastating losses as monsoon floods intensify

ISLAMABAD: With the onset of the monsoon flood season in Pakistan, local media reports have raised concerns over incomplete flood preparedness measures, citing the country’s ongoing financial crisis as a major factor behind the delays.

“Concrete measures to deal with possible flooding have yet to be completed. Owing to the ongoing financial crisis, funds required for monsoon preparedness have also not been released,” the Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, several drains in Rawalpindi have not been desilted, and many residents in the Leh Nullah area have been temporarily relocated. People in low-lying areas have transferred valuables to safer places.

It also highlighted that buildings and shops with leaking roofs and unstable walls are not vacated even after getting routine notices issued to vacate. One or two buildings collapse partially or completely every monsoon, and the notices are only issued as proof of action for such incidents.

“Cases related to the evacuation notices are also pending in courts, but, according to the report, the government does not effectively pursue them because of alleged collusion with tenants, resulting in repeated adjournments,” noted the Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is facing widespread destruction due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains, local media reported.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) said that flash floods occurred at six locations in Diamer early on Monday; Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported.

Several houses and the Karakoram Highway (KKH) were damaged along with crops, agricultural land, and public and private property.

Traffic was completely suspended in Thore Valley as the main road was washed away in several places. Thousands of residents are facing difficulties as power transmission lines were damaged and flood debris entered several houses.

Entire houses with their contents were also swept away in a devastating flash flood in Khanbari, while livestock being washed away was also reported.

“A private company working on the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project suffered heavy losses after 13 dumpers, an excavator, a crushing plant and two water tankers were swept away by floodwaters, bringing development activities to a standstill,” noted Dawn. (IANS)

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