UNSC, General Assembly adopt resolutions on peacebuilding architecture

UNITED NATIONS: The Security Council and the General Assembly adopted twin resolutions on the 2025 review of the UN peacebuilding architecture.

The Security Council adopted Resolution 2805 unanimously on Wednesday (local time). The General Assembly adopted an almost identical resolution without a vote, reports Xinhua news agency. The twin resolutions affirm that the 2025 review of the UN peacebuilding architecture is aimed at enhancing the implementation and impact of UN peacebuilding activities at the field level.

Reaffirming that development, peace and security and human rights are interlinked and mutually reinforcing, they recognize that investing in conflict prevention is a highly cost-effective solution and results in saving lives, stabilising economies and reducing the need for costly military responses.

Both resolutions reaffirm that UN member states bear the primary responsibility for preventing conflict and building peace and for addressing the root causes of violence and conflict in their countries. They request the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) to establish a detailed, predictable and flexible annual program of work reflecting its country-specific, regional and thematic issues and to serve as a platform to support member states, upon their request, to strengthen their national peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts, including through capacity-building.

The twin resolutions request the PBC to strengthen its impact through regular follow-up, monitoring and assessment of the implementation of its outcomes, and diversified modalities of engagement with relevant stakeholders. (IANS)



