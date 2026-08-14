UNSC Report Blames Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent for Deadly 2025 Red Fort Blast in Delhi

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council officially attributed the November 2025 blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 11 people, to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to its 38th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team.

The report, published on Monday, stated that the AQIS had continued to evolve from a fragmented organisation into a regional terrorist entity, developing logistics and financial networks while operating through decentralised, small and scattered cells.

"Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised, small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS," the report read. It also expressed concern over attempts by the group to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there.

The assessment marks a significant development in the attribution of the Red Fort attack, which had earlier been linked by a UN Member State to Jaish-i-Mohammed (JiM).

According to the UNSC Monitoring Team's 37th report, one Member State had said JiM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also reported to be linked to the November 2025 Red Fort attack in New Delhi, which it said killed 11 people. The latest UNSC assessment also highlighted broader concerns over the activities and capabilities of Al-Qaida and Islamic State (ISIL/Da'esh) affiliates.

The report said Al-Qaida and ISIL had for years shown an interest in developing chemical and biological weapons, although they had so far been unable to overcome the technical challenges associated with producing such weapons. (ANI)

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