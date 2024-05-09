Ursula von der Leyen warns of risk to democracy from attacks on politicians in Germany

Berlin: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Wednesday for decisive action to address attacks on politicians in Germany.

Von der Leyen’s remarks, in a speech to her centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in Berlin, come after a series of attacks on politicians, most recently on a Green Party candidate in Dresden as well as the local leader in Berlin of the Social Democrats (SPD) on Tuesday.

“When we talk about threats to our democracy, it’s not just about positions and content. It’s also about people,” the German politician said. “If these people are no longer safe, then our democracy is no longer safe either.” (IANS)

