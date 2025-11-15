US admin partially remove tariffs on four Latin American countries: White House

WASHINGTON: The US administration has reached frameworks of bilateral trade agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador, the White House said on Thursday.

Under the agreements, the United States will remove reciprocal tariffs on certain items that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced in the United States; and the four countries agreed to cooperate with the United States or open up their markets in multiple areas.

Washington will also remove reciprocal tariffs on textiles and apparel products from Guatemala and El Salvador, according to the agreements, Xinhua news agency reported. Notably, Argentina will provide preferential market access for US goods exports, including certain medicines, chemicals, machinery, information technology products, medical devices, motor vehicles and a wide range of agricultural products, according to the White House.

However, the United States will keep the tariff rate on most goods from Argentina, Guatemala and El Salvador at 10 percent, and on most goods from Ecuador at 15 per cent, local media reported, citing senior US officials on a briefing call. (IANS)

