US armada moving toward Iran, confirms President Donald Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump said a large US naval force is moving toward the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, adding that Washington hopes military force will not be needed but is prepared if diplomacy fails.

In a radio interview with WABC host Sid Rosenberg, Trump said the deployment was aimed at deterring further escalation and reinforcing US pressure on Tehran. "We have a big armada going over there right now," Trump said. He described the force as "very powerful" and said it was larger than a recent US deployment linked to operations involving Venezuela.

In response to a question on the significant military buildup, Trump said the goal was to avoid conflict while maintaining leverage. "Hopefully, we won't have to use it," he said, without providing details on the size, location, or timeline of the deployment.

The president linked the move to what he described as ongoing threats from Iran and heightened tensions affecting Israel. He said US backing had given Israel confidence in the face of repeated warnings from Tehran. "Israel kind of replies in turn," Trump said, referring to recent developments that led Israel to shut its airspace temporarily.

Trump argued that American action had prevented a far worse outcome in the region. "I don't think you would have Israel," he said, asserting that without US intervention, the situation could have been catastrophic. He cited a critical period of negotiations and military readiness that helped avert disaster.

The president also said his administration had succeeded in securing the return of hostages and that the conflict remains linked to the administration. "We got the last of the hostages back," Trump said. "We got the last of the dead back today." He called the effort something many had said was impossible and said families had been desperate to recover their loved ones. (IANS)

Also Read: President Donald Trump remains engaged in Russia-Ukraine peace efforts