US attempts to dominate global energy market: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Moscow: The United States is pursuing a doctrine of domination in global energy markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media. They (the United States) care only about their own well-being. They are ready to defend this prosperity by any means — coups, abductions, or assassinations of leaders of countries that have natural resources Washington desires. All of this is related to oil,” said Lavrov on Saturday. Lavrov further asserted that the United States follows the principle that its interests always take precedence over international agreements, reports Xinhua news agency. He pointed out that the United States has historically welcomed — and continues to welcome — Russia’s marginalisation in European energy markets. He emphasised that for the United States to cooperate with Russia, it must first respect Russia’s interests. (IANS)

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