US business groups, lawmakers welcome SC ruling against Donald Trump tariffs

New York: US business groups, advocacy organisations and lawmakers welcomed a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs, calling the decision a reaffirmation of congressional authority and a relief for businesses.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court determined that the executive branch exceeded its authority by invoking emergency powers to levy import taxes on most trading partners, declaring many of the previous year's tariffs illegal. Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the US Chamber of Commerce, said on Friday that the decision was "welcome news for businesses and consumers," noting that companies had faced significant cost increases and supply-chain disruptions as a result of the tariffs.

He urged the administration to move swiftly to refund unlawfully collected duties and to reset overall tariff policy to promote economic growth and lower costs for families. We Pay the Tariffs, a coalition advocating for small businesses, also called for "full, fast and automatic" refunds, saying many of its members had paid billions of dollars in duties that "never should have been imposed." (IANS)

