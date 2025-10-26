US, chold talks in Kuala Lumpur to avert trade war escalation

Kuala Lumpur: Top economic officials from the United States and China began talks in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to prevent an escalation of their trade war, The Sun reported.

The discussions aim to ensure that a meeting occurs next week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “These talks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit will chart a path forward after Trump threatened new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods,” The Sun added.

The threatened tariffs and other trade curbs would start on November 1 in retaliation for China’s expanded export controls on rare earth magnets and minerals. Recent actions include an expanded US export blacklist covering thousands more Chinese firms.

“These developments have disrupted a delicate trade truce crafted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng,” The Sun reported. The officials had built this truce over four previous meetings since May.

China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang is also participating in the current talks. A Reuters witness saw Li arriving alongside He at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118 tower, the second-tallest building in the world, The Sun reported.

The Malaysian government and both sides have provided few details about the meeting or any plans to brief the media about the outcomes. The three officials will try to pave the way for Trump and Xi to meet next Thursday at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

“This high-stakes conversation could revolve around interim relief on tariffs, technology controls and Chinese purchases of US soybeans,” The Sun reported.

Minutes before the talks started, Trump said he would like to discuss farmers when he sits down with Xi. He also stated, “I will bring up Taiwan during my Asian trip though I have no plans to visit there yet.” Trump added he will likely raise the issue of releasing jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai. (ANI)

