US Congress Approves Sweeping Tariff Bill Targeting Buyers of Russian Oil and Gas

WASHINGTON: The US Congress has cleared legislation providing for tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from major buyers of Russian energy, sending President Donald Trump a sanctions package that divided Democrats over the scope of his trade powers.

The House passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by 262-159 on Wednesday (local time). The Senate approved it 86-11 on August 7. Trump is expected to sign the measure, with his advisers having recommended approval.

The package seeks to reduce the financial resources sustaining Russia's war against Ukraine. It targets Russian officials, banks, energy interests and foreign entities supporting Moscow's military operations.

According to the House Ways and Means Committee, the bill directs tariffs of up to 500 per cent on Russian goods. It also provides for duties of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries covered by its Russian oil and gas purchase provisions.

Those provisions cover major Russian energy importers and leading facilitators of oil sanctions evasion. The committee said additional countries could be added following reviews by the US Trade Representative every 180 days.

Senator Katie Britt's office said the bill includes an exemption for countries whose Russian natural gas imports represent less than 15 per cent of Russia's total gas exports and that are taking significant steps to reduce those purchases.

The supplied statements do not identify India as a designated target or establish an India-specific tariff rate.

Supporters argued that stronger economic pressure would help bring Moscow towards negotiations.

"Peace becomes possible when aggression carries a cost greater than its reward," Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, said in his statement. (IANS)

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