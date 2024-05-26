US coordinates closely with Taiwan: Report

Washington: After China launched military drills for two days in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, the US State Department, said that it was “monitoring very closely” in coordination with the island nation, expressing confidence in its current force posture and operations in the region to ensure peace and stability, reported Focus Taiwan.

In an email response to CNA, a State Department spokesperson expressed concern over reports of China’s People Liberation Army’s (PLA) joint military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around its vicinity.

The spokesperson further noted that China’s actions risk escalation and undermine long-standing norms that have maintained regional peace and stability for decades.

The spokesperson added that Taiwan’s political transition is a normal and routine part of its democratic process and that China should not use it as a pretext for provocative or coercive measures, Focus Taiwan reported.

The spokesperson assured and said that the US is confident in its current force posture and operations in the region to ensure peace and stability and to meet its national security commitments.

The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command announced the commencement of the “Joint Sword-2024A” military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Thursday, just three days after the swearing ceremony of newly-elected President Lai Ching-te.

The Chinese drills focus on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets, China-based Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, and the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin,” it added. (IANS)

