US Democrats Reject Trump’s Election Claims, Accuse Him of Reviving 2020 Narratives

WASHINGTON: Senior Democrats rejected President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread foreign interference and election vulnerabilities after his address to the nation, accusing him of reviving false narratives about the 2020 election and attempting to undermine confidence in US elections.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin called Trump’s remarks “debunked lies” and said US intelligence had concluded that China did not directly interfere in the 2020 election. He accused Republicans of laying the groundwork to influence the 2026 midterm elections.

Representative Bennie Thompson said Trump was once again trying to relitigate his 2020 election defeat, arguing he presented “old, cherry-picked intelligence” without evidence to change previous conclusions. He also criticised the administration for ending federal election security programmes.

Sen. Mark Warner said Trump’s claims had been repeatedly rejected by US intelligence agencies, the FBI, DHS, DOJ, bipartisan election officials, audits, recounts and the courts. He added that intelligence agencies concluded no foreign government altered vote totals, hacked voting machines or compromised election infrastructure in 2020. Former Vice President Kamala Harris also criticised Trump’s address, writing on social media: “The 2020 election was not stolen. We won, and he lost.” (IANS)

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