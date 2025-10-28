US deports 54 Haryana youths for illegal entry via ‘Donkey Route’

New Delhi: The US has deported 54 youths from Haryana, India, for allegedly entering the country via the Donkey Route, an illegal pathway. They arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal-3, on Flight OAE-4767, police said on Sunday.

According to information received so far, 16 of these young people are from Karnal, 15 from Kaithal, 5 from Ambala, 4 from Yamuna Nagar, 4 from Kurukshetra, 3 from Jind, 2 from Sonipat and 1 each from Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak and Fatehabad.

As per the data available, most of the deported youths are between 25 and 40 years of age. Karnal police handed them over to families; no agent complaints were received. The individuals were brought back to Delhi’s IGI Airport and handed over to their families. The Trump administration’s strict stance on illegal immigration has led to increased deportations.

Karnal DSP Sandeep Kumar said that these deported individuals entered the US via the illegal donkey route. (ANI)

