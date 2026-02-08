US Envoy to India credits PM Modi, Trump for India-US Deal

New Delhi: US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Saturday lauded US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the India-US joint statement.

In a post on X, he said, "A new day! All credit to President Trump and Prime Minister Modi for their leadership and vision in achieving this."

"From the desk of the President of the United States!" he added.

On Friday, US Trade Representative Ambassador Greer welcomed President Donald Trump's announcement of a joint statement outlining a trade deal with India, saying it would remove tariff and non-tariff barriers and open India's vast market to American products. In a statement issued after the announcement, Greer said the agreement would significantly benefit US workers, farmers and producers by lowering tariffs across all US industrial goods and a broad range of agricultural products.

"President Trump's dealmaking is unlocking one of the largest economies in the world for American workers and producers, lowering tariffs for all U.S. industrial goods and a wide array of agricultural products," Greer said.

He said the announcement reflected deepening ties between Washington and New Delhi and would create new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries.

"Today's announcement demonstrates the deepening ties between the United States and India as we create new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries," Greer said, while also thanking Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal for his leadership and commitment to achieving fair and balanced trade with the United States.

The joint statement follows President Trump's announcement of a framework to expand market access, reduce trade barriers, and advance fair and reciprocal trade between the two countries as part of broader efforts to strengthen US-India economic relations.

The United States and India have announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, marking a significant step toward advancing the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2025, a joint statement released by the White House and Commerce Ministry stated. (ANI)

