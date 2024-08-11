International News

US forces in Syria on high alert after attack on military base: Report

US forces across Syria have been placed on high alert following a midnight attack by Iranian-backed militias on one of its bases in the northeastern province of Hasakah, a war monitor reported
Damascus: US forces across Syria have been placed on high alert following a midnight attack by Iranian-backed militias on one of its bases in the northeastern province of Hasakah, a war monitor reported on Saturday. In the early hours of Saturday, an armed drone directly targeted the Kharab al-Jir base in the Rmelan area of Hasakah, leading to significant damage and fire within the facility, Xinhua news agency reported. The attack has prompted the US-led International Coalition to bolster both logistical and military support to its bases across Syria, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (IANS)

