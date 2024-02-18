US House of Representatives passes Uyghur Policy Act 2023

Washington: Prominent United States (US) Congresswoman and the representative of the 40th district of California Young Kim, announced the undisputed passing of the Uyghur Policy Act 2023 by the US House of Representatives.

In a post shared on the social media platform ‘X’ the Congresswoman stated, “We must show through our words and actions that we stand against Uyghur genocide and the CCP’s repeated disinformation, coercion, & abuse. I’m thrilled my Uyghur Policy Act passed the House to do exactly that. Let’s get this done.”

Further, in a press statement, the US representative said that “the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the Uyghur Policy Act of 2023 (H.R. 2766), led by Rep. Young Kim (CA-40) to help the United States take concrete steps to support Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities subject to atrocities by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

This bipartisan, bicameral bill would create a strategy to raise awareness of the persecution of Uyghurs and direct the State Department to effectively respond to human rights challenges in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

“This bipartisan, bicameral bill would create a comprehensive, multilateral strategy to raise international awareness of the persecution of Uyghurs, direct the State Department to effectively respond to human rights challenges in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and push back on the CCP efforts to silence Uyghur voices” the statement added, (IANS)

