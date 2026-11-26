WASHINGTON: The United States has imposed export restrictions on Singapore-based Megaspeed and six other companies, including an Alibaba subsidiary, citing a risk that advanced computing equipment could be diverted to unauthorised users. The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security added the companies to its Entity List, requiring licenses for exports, re-exports and transfers of items covered by US export regulations. Applications will normally be denied. The restrictions took effect November 23, when the rule was placed on public inspection. (IANS)