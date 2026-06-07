US Indian Embassy announces International Yoga Day at Lincoln Memorial

WASHINGTON DC: In a major build-up to global wellness celebrations, the Indian Embassy in the United States has announced that the historic Lincoln Memorial will serve as the venue for the upcoming International Day of Yoga festivities.

The diplomatic mission shared the update in a post on the social media platform X, inviting yoga enthusiasts and practitioners to gather at the iconic monument in Washington, D.C.

“We’re celebrating #InternationalDayOfYoga2026 at the iconic Lincoln Memorial on Friday, June 19, 2026. Stay tuned for more details!” the embassy stated in its digital announcement. Underscoring the core philosophy behind the gathering, the announcement prominently highlighted a profound thought on the ancient Indian discipline from the Indian leadership.

“Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This upcoming event forms part of a massive global outreach campaign to promote holistic physical health and mental well-being across international borders.

The focus for this year’s global celebration centers on ‘Yoga for Healthy Aging,’ an initiative dedicated to establishing the ancient practice as a vital mechanism for enhancing life expectancy, physical flexibility, and proactive medical wellness. (ANI)

Also Read: India holds curtain raiser events in Shanghai ahead of International Yoga Day