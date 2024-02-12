US lawmakers ask Joe Biden administration not to recognise Pakistan poll results

Washington: Several US lawmakers, from both sides of the aisle, have urged the Biden administration not to recognise election results of Pakistan until alleged irregularities are investigated, media reported.

"Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated," the US State Department's spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, expressing concerns about the allegations of interference in the electoral process.

"We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," the statement said.

"Given the recent strong statements by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, Ranking Member Gregory Meeks and other prominent lawmakers in support of Pakistani democracy, we urge the Biden Administration and Congress to look into strong concerns of vote counting irregularities and ballot tampering," the committee's chairman stated, The News reported.

A senior member of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Brad Sherman, said, "Press organisations in Pakistan should be free to report vote tabulations and there should be no unwarranted delay in announcing results."

Along with that Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stated, "We must stand with the Pakistani people as their democracy is at serious risk. They should be able to elect their leaders without interference and tampering with the process and the US must ensure our tax dollars don't go to anyone undermining that," The News reported.

Congresswoman Dina Titus said that she was closely monitoring the situation on the ground urging officials to adhere to the rule of law. "Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a functioning democracy," she stated, condemning the use of political violence and restriction on freedoms of expression in Pakistan. (IANS)

