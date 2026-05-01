US lawmakers raise concerns over China’s growing clout at the United Nations

WASHINGTON: U.S. lawmakers warned that China is steadily expanding its influence at the United Nations through increased staffing, funding, and global outreach. They said Beijing's strategy-placing personnel in UN agencies and investing heavily in developing regions-has boosted its diplomatic leverage.

Representative Jared Moskowitz cautioned that any U.S. withdrawal would accelerate China's rise in influence. While both parties agreed China poses a challenge, they differed on solutions: some Republicans favor cutting funding unless reforms occur, while others urge using U.S. contributions more strategically.

Experts emphasized that the U.S. still holds significant influence as the UN's largest contributor, but warned that disengagement could backfire and allow China to dominate further. (IANS)

Also Read: China accused of erasing Tibetan religious heritage amid fresh constructions in Drago county