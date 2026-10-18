US lawmakers urge Marco Rubio to address free speech in India despite pushback

WASHINGTON, DC: Despite India calling out US Congress representatives for pushing a narrative on the protests against the Election Commission, US lawmakers continue to make comments on what is an internal issue for India. US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman James P. McGovern have now called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss what they describe as "rights to freedom of assembly and expression" with Indian officials during his upcoming engagements, while acknowledging steps taken by the Indian government to address student grievances following examination-related concerns. In a post on X on Friday (local time), Jayapal said, "As the world's largest democracies, the U.S. and India have an obligation to promote and defend the rights to freedom of assembly and expression." "@RepMcGovern and I are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prioritize those freedoms and human rights when he meets with Indian officials in the coming days," she added. In a letter dated October 16, the lawmakers outlined issues they want Rubio to discuss with his Indian counterparts, including student protests following the leak and cancellation of the national medical college entrance examination and demonstrations related to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"As the world's largest democracies and state parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the US and India have an obligation to promote and defend the rights to freedom of assembly and expression," the letter stated. The lawmakers referred to concerns raised by UN human rights experts regarding the transparency of the voter roll revision process and its potential implications for electoral participation. They also cited reports concerning protest-related detentions and the response of law enforcement agencies to demonstrations. (ANI)

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