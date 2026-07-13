US-led coalition of 12 nations marks South China Sea ruling, vows to uphold free and open Indo-Pacific

Twelve countries led by the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and the rules-based international order, marking the 10th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling that rejected China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea. In a joint statement, the US, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, the Philippines, Romania, Slovenia and the United Kingdom pledged to maintain a peaceful, stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific anchored in international law. The countries commemorated the July 12, 2016 ruling by the Arbitral Tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), calling it a landmark decision. They reaffirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS. The statement stressed that the tribunal’s ruling is final and legally binding between China and the Philippines regarding the maritime claims addressed in the case. It also reiterated the tribunal’s conclusion that there is no legal basis for China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, including those based on so-called “historic rights.” The 12 nations further emphasised the importance of protecting freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the sea under UNCLOS. They also voiced strong opposition to any unilateral, coercive or forceful actions that could threaten peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (IANS)

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