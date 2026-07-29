US-led Israel-Lebanon peace talks shift to Rome to expand pilot zone and border security framework

Washington: The next round of US-led talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome from August 4 to 6, with technical teams working to advance a framework for a future peace and security agreement, the US State Department said.

The discussions will focus on expanding a pilot zone in southern Lebanon, resolving border disputes and implementing the framework agreement signed last month.

A State Department official said the talks come after progress in launching the first pilot zone and a recent meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US President Donald Trump.

Technical teams from both countries will meet in Rome to discuss expanding the pilot zone process, settling border issues and moving towards a comprehensive security agreement. The pilot zone aims to restore Lebanese state authority in southern Lebanon and ensure the disarmament of armed groups operating there.

The Israeli military completed its first withdrawal from the pilot zone last week. While Beirut accused Israel of restricting Lebanese army operations, Washington said the transition was progressing well.

The US views the initial zone as a model for similar arrangements along the border and has described the framework as the main path towards reducing long-standing tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

The Rome meeting follows earlier US-hosted talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials in Washington on June 3.(IANS)

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