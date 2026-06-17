US Lifts Naval Blockade on Iranian Ports Ahead of Switzerland MoU, Says Deputy FM

TEHRAN: The US has reportedly lifted the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports, according to Tehran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi. The naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports for nearly two months was lifted by the US ahead of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, according to the Minister Takht-Ravanchi as quoted on the government website, Adnkronos news agency reported. “The lifting of the blockade was something we had emphasised from the beginning. Now it has begun, and the blockade has been lifted before the formal signing” of the agreement, The Minister said. (IANS)

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