US military airlifts mini nuclear reactor in boost to energy security drive

WASHINGTON DC: The US military airlifted a miniature nuclear reactor for the first time, marking a significant step in President Donald Trump's push to expand nuclear power and bolster military base energy security. Three C-17 transport planes carried components of the Valar Atomics Ward 250 unfueled nuclear reactor from March Air Reserve Base in California to Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The reactor will eventually move to the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab for testing and evaluation.

The Ward 250 is a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor that fits inside a C-17 aircraft and could theoretically power about 5,000 homes. Testing will begin at 250 kilowatts, with the system ultimately capable of producing 5 megawatts, according to company officials.

The flight from California to Utah is part of a broader effort to deploy advanced nuclear power across the United States. The president signed four executive orders on May 23, 2025, designed to advance America's nuclear energy posture, including measures to "Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base" and "Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security". (IANS)

Also Read: China relies on reverse-engineered US military technologies: Report