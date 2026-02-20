US military build-up raises Iran strike concerns: Report

Washington: The United States has significantly expanded its military presence in the Middle East, giving President Donald Trump the option to launch military action against Iran as early as this weekend, according to a report by The New York Times, citing administration and Pentagon officials.

The report said the current military posture would allow Trump to target Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile infrastructure and launch sites. However, it added that the President has given no indication that he has made a final decision.

The military build-up has continued even as Washington and Tehran held indirect talks in Geneva earlier this week. Iran's Foreign Minister said the two sides agreed on a "set of guiding principles," while US officials described the discussions as constructive but acknowledged significant gaps remain.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran abandon its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, warning of severe consequences if it refuses. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the President still prefers diplomacy but is prepared to act in America's best interests.

According to the report, the deployment includes more than 50 additional fighter jets, dozens of refuelling aircraft and two carrier strike groups. The USS Gerald R. Ford is heading to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region. Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems have also been positioned to counter potential Iranian retaliation. (IANS)

