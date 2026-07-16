US Mint to Strike New $1 Coin Featuring Trump for America’s 250th Anniversary

Washington: The US Mint will begin striking a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate 250 years of American independence, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

The coin carries a portrait of Trump on one side.

The word “Liberty” appears above the portrait, while the dates 1776-2026 are engraved below it.

The words “In God We Trust” appear beside Trump’s portrait. Two stars flank the image.

The reverse features an eagle with outstretched wings, holding an olive branch in one talon and arrows in the other. A shield bearing the number 250 appears at its centre.

The phrases “United States of America” and “One Dollar” are engraved around the edge. The Latin motto “E Pluribus Unum”, meaning “Out of many, one”, appears above the eagle.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honour the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent said in a social media post. “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all,” he added.

The announcement did not provide a date for the coin’s release or say how many would be struck. (IANS)

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